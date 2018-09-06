81-Year-Old Woman Sitting on Train Tracks Has Foot Severed

An 81-year-old woman had her foot severed after being struck by a freight train in the Bay Ridge area.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, September 5 at around 9:15 p.m., the woman was sitting on the tracks at Fourth Avenue and 65th Street when she was struck by the train. It is unknown why the woman was in the area of the tracks; however, reports say the woman suffers from dementia.

It is still unknown if the train operator or train conductor saw the victim prior to the incident. However, cops say the conductor attempted to help her.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors are attempting to reattach her foot.