87-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Mack Truck in Bensonhurst

The scene where, on Thursday, an 87-year-old man was struck and killed by a Mack truck.

An 87-year-old man was killed after being struck by truck in Bensonhurst Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that on Sept. 27, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Bath Beach resident Carmine Bruzzese was crossing 86th Street on 21st Avenue, north to south, when a Mack truck driving through the intersection struck him.

Cops say that the 43-year-old driver of the truck was stopped at a red light on 86th Street heading westbound when, once the traffic light turned green, he continued forward despite Bruzzese’s crossing at the crosswalk.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying on the road with trauma to his head and body. Emergency Medical Services rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

The operator remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.