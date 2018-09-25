Bay Ridge Deli Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight

A Bay Ridge deli was robbed at gunpoint just before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

According to authorities, at around 11:46 a.m., a male suspect entered the store — located near the corner of 92nd Street and Fourth Avenue — wearing a hat that covered most of his face and pointed a gun at an employee while demanding cash from the register.

The suspect is said to have fled in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police on Wednesday, September 26 a suspect has been apprehended.

“It is believed to be the same suspect wanted for several deli robberies this month in Brooklyn,” Councilmember Justin Brannan wrote on Facebook.