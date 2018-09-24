Bay Ridge Man Killed in Car Crash

The scene of the accident that killed a Bay Ridge resident.

A Bay Ridge resident was killed over the weekend in a vehicle collision close to home.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Sept. 22 at around 12:45 a.m., a collision occurred at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 94th Street, after which 61-year-old Ronald Shammas was found by cops inside a 2017 Nissan Rouge, unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services rushed Shammas to NYU Langone-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Highway Unit’s Collision Investigation Squad stated that Shammas was traveling eastbound on 92nd Street and, while making a right turn southbound onto Fifth Avenue, he suffered a medical episode, lost control of his vehicle and side-swiped a 2005 Nissan Murano in the northbound lane.

After striking it, Shammas continued southbound on Fifth Avenue and struck a traffic light pole located on the southwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 94th Street.

No other injuries were reported.