Megill dominates in rehab return to Coney Island 

When a former minor leaguer comes home to rehab at the place where he started, it’s a special treat for the fans. Such was the case for Tylor Megill’s return to Maimonides Park on a rehab assignment with the Brooklyn Cyclones during last week’s Wilmington home stand. As the big righthander took the mound, Cyclones radio announcer Justin Rocke made his introduction to the game saying, “For the first time since 2018, it’s Tylor Megill Day on Coney Island.”

After having a successful spring training, Megill replaced the injured Kodai Senga in the Mets’ pitching rotation, only to go down with an arm injury himself to start the season. Now after a month of rehab, Megill was returning to pitch in the park where it all started for him.

In 2018, Megill was a force on the mound, earning his gradual minor league advancement through the organization. Finally, in 2021, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound native Californian made his major league appearance during that COVID-limited season. Pitching out of the bullpen and as a spot starter, Megill amassed a 17-17 record during his four seasons with the Mets.

Even an injured paw couldn’t keep Archie the Corgi away from the Cyclones’ Bark in the Park night as he rides in Nick Battaglia’s backpack along with Abbie Pfahl and mascots Pee Wee and Sandy the Seagull. Photo by Jim Dolan

Over the first two innings to start the game, Megill exceeded expectations to strike out six consecutive batters, throwing 21 of his 31 pitches for strikes. Topping out at 95 mph, Megill dispatched four of the six batters that he faced on swinging strikeouts. As Megill returned to the dugout to end the inning, an impressed Rocke said, “What a way to end his return to Coney Island for Tylor Megill; six up, six down and six Ks. That should finish the day for the 28-year-old righthander.”

Brandon Sproat came on in relief of Megill to pitch the next five innings, giving up just one earned run to eventually earn the win. Offensively, the Cyclones broke a late-inning 2-2 tie as the hot-hitting Nolan McLean and Nick Lorusso stroked extra base hits to give the Cyclones a 4-3 win, allowing the team to finish 4-2 on the home stand.