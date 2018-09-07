Bensonhurst Cops Shut Down Pair of Illegal Massage Parlors, Two Arrested

Two illegal massage parlors in Bensonhurst were closed this week thanks to the work of the 62nd Precinct’s Neighborhood Coordination Officers (NCO) and, of course, tips from the community.

According to precinct officials (the 62 broke news of the arrests and shutdowns on Twitter late Thursday night), businesses at 7525 15th Avenue and 6320 18th Avenue were closed following investigation.

In addition, two individuals were arrested.

The arrests, the precinct said, were made by its new Neighborhood Coordination Officers (NCOs) as part of a new neighborhood policing system inspired by the old beat cop.

This most recent effort comes just over a year after the arrest of several employees of an allegedly illegal Dyker Heights massage parlor by officers at the 68th Precinct.

Earlier in 2017, separate stings by both precincts led to nearly 50 arrests at 45 massage parlors operating illegally across Southwest Brooklyn.