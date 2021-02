Police at the scene of the hit-and-run.

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Bay Ridge Parkway Monday night.

According to authorities, at around 8 p.m., a Mercedes Benz sedan going north on Sixth Avenue made a left turn on Bay Ridge Parkway and hit a 72-year-old man crossing the street.

The driver fled west on Bay Ridge Parkway.

The pedestrian was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with head trauma.