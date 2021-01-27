Police Beat: Crook steals cash from Bay Ridge restaurant, man arrested for alleged assault in Bath Beach liquor store

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RESTAURANT ROBBED

A crook stole cash from a restaurant on Fifth Avenue and 81st Street Jan. 22. According to reports, at around 3:05 a.m., the perp broke the lock off the side door, took $300 from the cash registered and fled on foot south along Fifth Avenue.

MOTORCYCLE STOLEN

A motorcycle was stolen on 11th Avenue and 63rd Street Jan. 21. The owner told cops the $8,000 bike has only steering locks.

STOLEN RIMS

Two thieves stole $2,000 rims from a car parked on Shore Road and 92nd Street Jan. 20. Reports claim that at around 3 p.m., the perps placed cinderblocks under the car, removed the rims and fled in a pick-up truck.

APARTMENT BREAK-IN

A crook broke into an apartment on Marine and Third Avenues Jan. 19. Reports claim that at around 11 p.m., the perp forced the front entrance of the door but left without taking anything.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

HAMMER ATTACK

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store and threatening a 25-year-old male employee with a hammer Jan. 18. Reports claim that at around 1:35 a.m., the suspect tried to steal a 12-pack of beer from the store on Bay Parkway and Bath Avenue. When the employee confronted him, the suspect took out the hammer and swung it in his direction.

TOOL TIME

A crook stole $2,000 worth of tools from a commercial van on Bath and 21st Avenues Jan. 23. According to reports, the owner parked the van at around 11 a.m. While he was gone, the thief broke the lock on the driver’s side door, took the tools and fled.

OPEN DOORS

A thief broke into a car on 16th Avenue and 81st Street Jan. 23. Reports claim that at around 4 p.m., the owner parked the car but forgot to lock the doors. While she was gone, the crook stole credit cards from the back of the passenger seat.

SNOOZES AND LOSES

A 37-year-old woman was robbed while sleeping in Seth Low Park at Bay Parkway and Stillwell Avenue Jan. 21. According to reports, at around 3 p.m., the woman fell asleep on a park bench and a crook stole her credit cards.