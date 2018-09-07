BREAKING: Man killed in shooting in Bay Ridge, cops seek perp

A man was shot dead in Bay Ridge in the middle of rush hour.

According to a police source, on Friday, September 7 at around 6 p.m., at 93rd Street and Fourth Avenue, a fight broke out during which the victim, a white male, possibly an Arab, was shot in the neck/chest area. The victim, who is still unidentified, was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the perps, who, the source said, may have fled in a silver SUV with TLC plates.

Cops are asking anyone with information to call the detectives working the case at 718-439-4236.

We will update this story as more info becomes available.