Brooklyn Allstate Agent Wins Gold Growth Achievement Award

Brooklyn Allstate Insurance Agent A.J. Ciccone was recently recognized with the 2018 Gold Growth Agency Achievement Award for the New York region. The Growth Achievement Award is bestowed on the top two Allstate agencies in each region, based on superior work and exceptional leadership.

Ciccone was born and raised in Dyker Heights and lived in Bay Ridge. He and his wife of three years recently moved to Green Brook, New Jersey and they are expecting their first child in December.

Ciccone’s agency had been in Bay Ridge for 30 years before relocating to South Park Slope three years ago.

Ciccone attended Poly Prep Day School in Dyker Heights and graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems Management.

“I am sincerely humbled and honored to have achieved the Gold Growth Award,” Ciccone said. “Winning this award has truly been surreal. I would like to thank my staff. Without them, winning this award would not have been possible. They keep me going every day and I look forward to many more great years with such a wonderful, hardworking group of people.”

Ciccone, whose agency is located at 684 Fifth Avenue, has been an Allstate agent for three years, following in the footsteps of his father Tony, who started the business in 1979 in Sears.

“A.J. is the consummate trusted advisor and this distinguished achievement demonstrates his commitment to helping customers,” said Jim Clark, New York Territory Sales Leader. “We are extremely proud to recognize A.J.’s achievements.”