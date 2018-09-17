Car Collision in Bay Ridge Ends with Overturned Car

A car accident near the corner of 79th Street and Seventh Ave. in Bay Ridge Monday morning led to one, non-life threatening injury, according to a police source.

The cop told this paper that, around 10 a.m. Monday, September 17, two cars collided causing the car to overturn.

With the overturned car and various emergency vehicles blocking much of Seventh Avenue, and room for no more than a single car to negotiate around the scene, traffic heading toward the Staten Island-bound Gowanus was slowed, as was traffic heading toward the higher number streets in Bay Ridge.