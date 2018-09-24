Cops Arrest Second Suspect in Bay Ridge Slaying

Cops have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a man in Bay Ridge over two weeks ago.

On Monday, Sept. 24, the NYPD arrested 46-year-old Bay Ridge resident Eric Cruz, who was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in connection to the Friday, Sept. 7 death of Grei Frasheri, 23.

Frasheri was killed in the wake of a fight that broke out at around 6 p.m. near the corner of 93rd Street and Fourth Avenue.

Earlier this month, on Monday, Sept. 17, authorities arrested 35-year-old Gravesend resident Anthony Valenti, who was also charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in connection to the crim.

Cops initially said that Frasheri had been fatally shot in the neck or chest area, though a report in the Sept. 12 Daily News cited the cause of death as a stabbing, and noted that cops originally thought that Frasheri had been shot to death because of the presence of shell casings in the area.

Frasheri was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, according to the News, died of his stab wounds.