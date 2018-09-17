Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Crime

Cops Arrest Two Men for Allegedly Stabbing Another Man in Bay Ridge

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Loudlabs News NYC

The scene of the stabbing.

Police have arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a man in Bay Ridge.

Authorities allege that on Friday, September 14 at around 10:15 p.m., 21-year-old Caleb Apolinaris and 44-year-old man Moises Apolinaris, both Bay Ridge residents, approached a 36-year-old man at 73rd Street and Fifth Avenue and attacked him, stabbing him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Caleb was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal tampering. Moises was charged with assault and harassment.

