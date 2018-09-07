Cops Seek Suspect in Home Invasion in Windsor Terrace

Cops are looking for a man wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in the Windsor Terrace area.

According to authorities, on Saturday, September 1 at around 4:25 a.m., the man and a female suspect, who was apprehended by police, knocked on the door of a house at Prospect Park West and 17th Street.

When the owner, a 38-year-old man, answered the door, the woman allegedly used a mallet to break through the door’s security chain, at which point the two allegedly broke into the home, started to beat the homeowner and demanded money. The two then took $42 from the victim and fled the scene.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where he received 27 staples in his head.

Police describe the male suspect as a black man, around 6’2”, 170 pounds, and 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.