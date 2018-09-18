First BAT Block Party Brought on the Fun and Celebration

They came to party and party they did.

The first annual Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT) Block Party, held on Saturday, September 15, featured a huge turnout with attendees enjoying a variety of activities, food, games and musical performances headlined by Busta Rhymes, R&B artist Justine Skye and DJ Natasha Diggs.

“The BAT Block Party was a huge success,” said NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett. “We were so proud to show the Sunset Park community – and the rest of the city – everything that this iconic campus has to offer. With new public waterfront open space, an impressive roster of innovative companies and much room to grow, the Brooklyn Army Terminal is entering a new chapter of its already storied history.”

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca was in attendance to celebrate a first-of-its-kind party in Sunset Park.

“We are really excited today to be celebrating 100 years of these incredible buildings that have brought so much economic development and are now being revitalized by the city to not only bring jobs but culture and celebration for the community,” he said via Facebook Live. “There are tables from city agencies, local vendors, there’s an artist area, a gallery. We are kicking it off with some yoga.”

Over the course of the day, attendees enjoyed an array of activities such as product demos from BAT-based companies like Uncommon Goods and Lowercase NYC, family-friendly activities like kite-making and book-making, and an art installation by Harumi Ori, as well as augmented reality experiences from NYU Tandon and NYC Media Lab partners.

Attendees also enjoyed the beer garden and food from vendors including City Saucery, Momo Dressing and Jamrock Jerk.

Ninoshka Garrick enjoyed her time at the celebration.

“The event itself was cool. The D.J that they had warming up the crowd before the artists were to come was awesome,” she said. “The crowd was very diverse. There were kids there as well. They had a rock climbing wall. [The event] also shows people that there’s life on the waterfront. This was my first time there and I thought it was cool. They should host more events there.”

The highlight for Garrick were the main performers.

“Justine Skye and Busta Rhymes were great,” she said. “Towards the end of Busta’s set, he was talking to the crowd about the youth, social media and current events. He was saying how the youth are the future, [and saying] not to get caught up on trying to keep up with the next guy (or) girl, how parents need to teach kids what isn’t taught in school because, at the end of the day, society and those in power now are scared of the youth and are doing everything they can to stifle the youth, people’s progression, activism etc.”

She said that Skye took photos with attendees, and even got off stage and was singing in the crowd.