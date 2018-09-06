Good Samaritan Stops Attempted Rape in Bay Ridge Alleyway, Cops Now Seeking Suspect

A surveillance image of the suspect, cops say, forced a woman into a Bay Ridge alleyway and attempted to rape her.

Cops are looking for the man they say forced a woman into a Bay Ridge alleyway and tried to rape her.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was walking near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 25 when the suspect forced her into an alleyway, threw her to the ground and removed her clothing.

Authorities say the man began to sexually assault the woman when “a good Samaritan intervened.” The woman’s savior, cops say, struggled with the individual who eventually fled the scene.

The suspect – seen on surveillance footage released by authorities on Wednesday, September 5 – is said to be a Hispanic man with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white sneakers an dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.