More Mayhem on 93rd Street in Bay Ridge: Peking Kitchen Goes Up in Smoke

A fire has badly damaged the Peking Kitchen restaurant located at 306 93rd Street.

According to the FDNY, the incident was reported at 2:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 17, with firefighters responding to the call within four minutes.

The fire was brought under control by 3:16 a.m. with only one minor injury to a firefighter.

According to an FDNY representative, there was no report of damage to the buildings adjacent to Peking Kitchen, Ann Charles hair salon and the space formerly occupied by Navarro’s Hardware, which had recently moved across the street to take over the space of the recently shuttered Morris Discount store.