Crime

Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in Connection to Bay Ridge Murder

Photo by Loudlabs News NYC/Inset photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan

Grei Frasheri was killed in the wake of a fight at 93rd St. and Fourth Ave.

Cops have arrested a suspect in connection the murder of a man in Bay Ridge a week and a half ago.

According to authorities, on Friday, September 7 at around 6 p.m., at 93rd St. and Fourth Ave., a fight broke out during which the victim, identified as Grei Frasheri, 23, was killed.

A source says the suspect was arrested during the morning hours of Monday, September 17.

Cops initially said that Frasheri had been fatally shot in the neck/chest area; a report in the Sept. 12 Daily News cited the cause of death as stabbing, and noted that cops originally thought that Frasheri had been shot to death because of the presence of shell casings in the area.

Frasheri was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

