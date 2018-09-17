UPDATE: Police Identify Name of Suspect Wanted in Connection to Bay Ridge Murder

Grei Frasheri was killed in the wake of a fight at 93rd St. and Fourth Ave.

Cops have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a man in Bay Ridge a week and a half ago.

On Monday, September 17 at around 12:30 p.m., the NYPD arrested 35-year-old Bay Ridge resident Anthony Valenti, who was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in the Friday, September 7 death of Grei Frasheri, 23.

Frasheri was killed in the wake of a fight that broke out at around 6 p.m., at 93rd St. and Fourth Ave.

Cops initially said that Frasheri had been fatally shot in the neck/chest area; a report in the Sept. 12 Daily News cited the cause of death as stabbing, and noted that cops originally thought that Frasheri had been shot to death because of the presence of shell casings in the area.

Frasheri was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

Photo by Loudlabs News NYC/Inset photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan

