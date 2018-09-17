Police Seek Man Wanted for Questioning in Connection to Seven-Alarm Fire in Kings Plaza Parking Garage

Police are looking for a individual wanted for questioning in connection to the seven-alarm fire that occurred on the second floor of Kings Plaza’s parking garage on Monday, September 17.

Authorities say that the first call came in at around 8:30 a.m. for a fire involving several vehicles parked in the garage. The fire was declared under control around 11 a.m.

Cops described the suspect as a black male who was last seen with a white shirt, dark pants and dark colored footwear.

In total, 21 people were injured. All of the injuries sustained, 18 by firefighters and three by civilians, were considered non-life threatening and all victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.