Crime

Police Seek Man Who Snatched Woman’s Phone in Windsor Terrace

By

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

A surveillance image of the suspect.

Cops are looking for a man wanted for stealing a woman’s cellphone in Windsor Terrace.

Authorities say that at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, the 37-year-old woman was walking at Prospect Avenue and Vanderbilt Street when the perp approached her, grabbed the phone from her hand and fled westbound on Vanderbilt Street.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, around 5’8″ and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

