Police Seek Man Who Snatched Woman’s Phone in Windsor Terrace

Cops are looking for a man wanted for stealing a woman’s cellphone in Windsor Terrace.

Authorities say that at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, the 37-year-old woman was walking at Prospect Avenue and Vanderbilt Street when the perp approached her, grabbed the phone from her hand and fled westbound on Vanderbilt Street.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, around 5’8″ and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

