Suspect arrested and charged in Bay Ridge attempted rape case

The man wanted in connection to an attempted rape in a Bay Ridge alleyway late last month has been arrested and charged.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Emmanuel Martinez-Hernandez of 68th Street and Fifth Avenue was charged with attempted rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the third degree and forcible touching, following the August 25 incident in which he is said to have forced a 27-year-old woman into an alleyway near the corner of 90th Street and Fifth Avenue, thrown her to the ground and removed her clothing. He then began to sexually assault the victim.

His attack on the woman was thwarted by a good Samaritan who was driving by the scene.

According to reports, Martinez-Hernandez turned himself in to police.