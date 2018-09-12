UPDATE: Wall Collapses at Sunset Park Construction Site, Injuring Five Workers and Leaving One Missing

One worker is missing and may be dead after a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, the collapse occurred on Wednesday, September 12 at around 1:33 p.m., at 714 39th Street.

Six construction workers were digging 20 feet into the ground at the site when the wall fell. Five injured workers were rescued and a search began for the remaining worker, who had not yet been located as of this writing.

The FDNY stated via Twitter, “FDNY @NYPDnews @NYC_Buildings and @nycemergencymgt continue to assess the site at 714 39 St Brooklyn in an effort to operate safely. The incident is transitioning from a rescue to a recovery.”

“My mother, who lives a block away, walked over and asked what happened,” the daughter of one witness told this paper. “She said they told her that six people were trapped and put on stretchers. It was a factory. They were demolishing the building and it’s been a big construction site. She said that it could affect 40th Street as well.”

According to Citizen, witnesses saw a Con Edison vacuum truck respond to the scene to assist with removal of debris.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

“Due to FDNY activity, expect road closures and the presence of emergency personnel in the area of 39th Street and 7th Avenue in Brooklyn,” read an alert from Notify NYC. “Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.