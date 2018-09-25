WATCH: Cops Seek Two Suspects in Dyker Heights Bodega Burglary

Surveillance footage of the suspects, cops say, burgled a Dyker Heights bodega at the end of August.

Cops are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a bodega burglary in the Dyker Heights area late last month.

Authorities say that on Wednesday, August 29 at around 5 a.m., the two suspects — both men — entered through the front gate of the store, located near the corner of 13th Ave. and 74th Street, and stole around $800. The crooks then fled in an unknown direction on foot.

Police, who released security footage to press on Saturday, Sept. 22, describe one of the suspects as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants.

The second suspect is also said to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, orange vest and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.