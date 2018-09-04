West Indian Junior Carnival Parade is All About the Kids

Children from all across the borough came ready for fun, food, music and to celebrate Caribbean traditions at the annual West Indian Junior Carnival Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Participants assembled along the parade route on Eastern Parkway at Kingston Avenue and St. John’s Place, and proceeded to Franklin Avenue and on to President Street before arriving at the Brooklyn Museum grounds for the festivities.

The parade, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., precedes the much-anticipated J’Ouvert celebration which took place early on Sunday. J’Ouvert itself anticipates the West Indian American Day Carnival parade on Sunday afternoon.

The Junior Carnival Parade offered the kids a chance to shine in their festive costumes, many reflecting the dress of their West Indian heritage.

The event was organized by the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) and hosted by Gemma Jordan, with nonstop music provided by a DJ.

The day was bright and sunny and the perfect setting to enjoy West Indian food and entertainment as families gathered to celebrate their culture, with their children happily dancing through the parade route and ultimately up on the center stage.