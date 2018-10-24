33rd Annual Marine Park Halloween Fall Festival Celebrated the Season

Halloween came early in Marine Park.

The 33rd annual Halloween Fall Festival was celebrated on Saturday, October 20 at Lenape Park, East 36th Street and Avenue U, with a pumpkin patch, face painting and games, courtesy of state Sen. Marty Golden, with the support of the Marine Park Community Association and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

“The sun came out and so did more than 3,000 thousand parents and children all dressed up in their Halloween best,” Golden said. “I am so proud of my partnership with the Marine Park Community Association which helps to make this event possible once again. All those who attended had a chance to pick a pumpkin, have their face painted, enjoy a puppet show, walk through a haunted graveyard and participate in a costume contest. And of course, my staff and I maintained our tradition of giving out a healthy treat, a golden apple, to those in attendance.”

The puppet show was presented by NYC Parks Puppetworks; the FDNY Smokehouse was also on hand.