Annual Greek Heritage Festival Brings the Fun to Bay Ridge

It was another great event in Bay Ridge as the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church hosted its annual Greek Cultural Festival.

The four-day event which began on Thursday, September 20 and concluded on Sunday, September 22 is a community fixture that brings traditional foods plus rides and games to Bay Ridge.

As in the past, there were performances by New York Melodia and Orchestra and Galaxy Orchestra with Vaggeli Kouris, Greek food and pastries, vendors, rides, games, a flea market, an outdoor taverna, performances by children from DGK Parochial School and more.

Parishioner Sandy Vallas told this paper that it was yet another successful festival.

“It went very well,” he said. “It was very successful. We have the festival for the purposes of getting the community together, and show off Greek culture and religion. We had a great turnout.”



With plenty of activities for children and adults alike, there is something for everyone.

“Everybody has their favorites whether it’s the food, the dancing, the pastries,” Vallas said. “It’s something that we look forward to all year. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers but for us it’s more about just getting together as a family. It was gratifying to see everyone have a great time.”

The event took place on Ridge Boulevard between 84th and 86th Streets.