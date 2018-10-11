Bay Ridge Spanish Restaurant Sancho’s Closes After 30-Plus Years

Sancho’s has closed after more than 30 years in business.

A Bay Ridge fixture in existence for decades has shut its doors.

Sancho’s Restaurant, 7410 Third Avenue, which served up classic Spanish fare for more than three decades to hungry Bay Ridge diners, recently closed, much to the surprise and disappointment of many locals.

“We’ve retired!” read the sign in the window of the eatery. “To our loyal customers, It has been our great pleasure to serve you for over 30 years. We appreciate this community and all the great times we shared. Thank you! Gracias! Sancho’s Restaurant Celso, Camilo and staff.”

Sancho’s was known for its robust menu that included lobster, chicken and steak dishes as well as such traditional Iberian dishes as paella.

Third Avenue Merchants President Bob Howe discussed the closure with this paper.

“We had heard that they were trying to sell and I guess that didn’t work out,” he said. “We’re very sad to see them leave. They were a great restaurant on what we know as the Third Avenue restaurant row. They brought a little bit of Spanish culture to our avenue. We didn’t have to go to the Ironbound District in Newark to get our Spanish and Portuguese food fix.

“They had a good business but I think they just wanted to retire,” Howe went on. “The restaurant business is very difficult. Despite that, they lasted 30 years which is remarkable in the restaurant business. We’re sad that they did retire.”

Many locals took to Facebook’s South Brooklyn Food and Drink group to share their memories of the eatery and express their disappointment at the closure.

“Loved their clams in the green sauce and seafood paella. I went there since I was a little kid,” wrote Thomas Du Brin. “I’m happy they were able to retire after 30 plus years of great food.”

“Sad, but I wish the owners well in their retirement! Sancho’s was a terrific business in this community!” added Paul Muccigrosso.

“They will be missed!” wrote another.

“Oh so sad! Farewell and good luck and thank you for being good neighbors to the Bay Ridge community,” wrote another.

Before Sancho’s opened in 1985, Michael’s Restaurant occupied the space, Howe recalled.

“Businesses don’t go on forever for a number of reasons,” he said. Sancho’s “did have a great product and following,” he added, “and we’re sad that their run is over.”