Body Found Floating in the Water Near Bay Eighth Street, Second in One Month

Police discovered a body in the waters near Bay Eighth Street and Shore Parkway on Thursday morning, Oct. 18.

According to authorities, cops responded to a 911 call at about 9:48 a.m. of a male in the water within the confines of the 62nd Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed an unidentified male unconscious and unresponsive along the shoreline.

NYPD Harbor personnel responded and removed the body from the water, after which emergency medical services on scene pronounced the man dead.

This is the second time a body has washed up near Bay Eighth street in just over a month. On Friday, Sept. 14, one was recovered from the water near Bay Eighth Street just off the Belt Parkway.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.