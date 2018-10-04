Brooklyn Actor Tapped for New Role in ‘Paper Empire’

Brooklyn native Will DeMeo is headed to Miami for a new role.

Miami meets Brooklyn.

Gravesend-born actor and do-it-all Will DeMeo has been tapped to star as a series regular “Sunny Jr.” in a brand new show, “Paper Empire,” helmed by fellow Brooklynite Michael Tadross, Jr., the show’s producer, along with Bernard Salzmann.

The show is to be directed by another Brooklyn native, Robert Gillings.

The show – which shoots in Miami, Florida – focuses on Laurence Fitch (Robert Davi), money manager of Fintch Wealth Management Services. According to IMDB, Fintch “seems to have it all figured out to become the greatest financial fraudster” through the use of digital currency. “Moments before he disappears into the darkness, he is arrested by the FBI. He strikes a deal to be broken out of prison, but ends up being enlisted as the first major crime organization CFO.”

DeMeo joins a roster of still to-be-announced well-known, regular cast members and credits fellow “Brooklyn boy” Tadross, Jr. for “not forgetting where he came from.”

“Michael Tadross and his father are legends in the industry,” DeMeo told this paper. “They’ve worked on everything from ‘I Am Legend’ to the ‘Oceans’ movies – they’ve done all these huge films, and they don’t forget where they came from – they’re from Brooklyn.”

Working with Tadross, Jr., the local actor said, has been a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to work on a project that they’re doing,” DeMeo said. “I’m so pleased to be working on ‘Paper Empire’ with them.”

DeMeo’s new role – and Tadross, Jr.’s “Brooklyn pride” – comes as DeMeo’s clothing line, Brooklyn Brand, continues to expand.

“It’s exploding,” he told this paper, adding that his line is now available in stores like Beyond Threads, Sharagano, Foxes, Central Sports, Downtown, the Garage, Trends, Lu Bella Boutique, Marissa’s Closet, Sports Fever, Woodstack and the Cyclones store at MCU Park. “It’s great to see people all over rocking the Brooklyn pride. I really feel like the people are the brand, and it’s just so exciting to see it in so many stores.”

Keeping with the theme of Brooklyn pride, DeMeo said of his new crew, “It’s great to see legends like the Tadross father-and-son team both come out of Brooklyn, New York. It’s amazing. It’s Brooklyn pride.”

Among DeMeo, names like Michael Nouri, Helena Mattsson, Steve Guttenberg, Timothy Gibbs, Robert Knepper, Chuck Zito and William McNamara have already been confirmed.