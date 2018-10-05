BWAC Hosts Exhibit to Close its 40th Season

Some of the art that will be featured at BWAC Fall Show.

A longtime organization is showing Brooklyn its artistic side.

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC), a non-profit organization formed in 1978 that features and helps artists while giving them a forum to present their work, will be hosting its fall show to close out its 40th season.

The show, which begins on Saturday, Oct. 6 and spans through the end of the month, will feature six different exhibitions, as well as music and other activities.

“This BWAC Fall Exhibit consists of six different shows within our 25,000 square foot gallery in our old Civil War Era building,” said artist and public relations for BWAC Janice Weiss. “It is the last show of our 40th anniversary and we are excited about it.”

According to BWAC, the show will display the following exhibits:

Escapades features the work of over 200 members who have been challenged to take a lighthearted adventure that runs counter to conventional conduct.

Really Affordable Art Show is a National Juried Show presents a broad theme that encompasses the artists to think, play and create outside the box with few inhibitions, restrictions, rules or guidelines. This show was put together by juror Brinda Kumar.

Material Matters––Breaking with Tradition, is also a National Juried Show asks artists who work in a variety of traditional materials, such as clay, glass, wood, metal or fiber/textile.

Locations is NYC MFA Exhibition 2018 spotlights exciting new works from 13 artists of transformative significance, curated from intriguing, accomplished artists who are engaged in Master of Fine Art programs throughout the NYC-Metro area.

In the Groove Original Album Cover Art Show is a national print exhibition of original album cover artwork. It seeks to celebrate the mutually inspiring, creative relationship between music and art.

Finally, Color My World: Grand Installations provides the opportunity for artists to build and present large installations created and built on-site––often incorporating materials or physical features of the site––while transforming the perception of the gallery space.

Weiss stressed the popularity of the show.

“People come from all over,” she said. “We have a ferry that comes from Manhattan and it stops right across the street at Fairway so there are a lot of people coming from Manhattan and all the boroughs. Because it’s such a wide range of artwork, we have a huge crowd coming in. One time I clocked over 1,000 people in one day. It’s a huge amount of people coming to look and purchase.”

She also explained that, as an artist, BWAC has given her a great opportunity to hone her craft and show it to the masses.

“I’m a retired teacher and when I retired I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself, but then I went to my first love which was art and it gave me a venue in which to show my work and I’m very excited about it,” she said. “It gives all of us an opportunity to express ourselves and our artwork.”

The free month-long event kicks off at BWAC, 481 Van Brunt, Door 7 every weekend from Saturday, October 6 through Sunday, October 28 from 1-6 p.m. Donations are accepted. For a full list of performances, artists and more, visit www.bwac.org.