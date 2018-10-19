Cardi B Gives Back in Gravesend, Hands Out Hundreds of Winter Coats at Marlboro Houses

“It was lit in Marlboro today,” wrote Bronx-born rapper Cardi B on social media Thursday after handing out free winter coats to hundreds of residents and fans at Brooklyn’s Marlboro Houses in Gravesend.

The giveaway took place on one of the coldest days of the season so far.

The 26-year-old performer, who was given balloons and a cake from residents in celebration of her recent birthday, promised to be back before the year’s end, with another stop planned for her home borough.

The event took place at Marlboro’s community center, 2298 West Eighth St., as well as the Boost Mobile store across the street from the complex.

Reports say all coats, and some shoes that were up for grabs, were donated with help from Trax NYC, Daniel’s Leather and NY Tent Sale.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, was also awarded a symbolic “key” to the Marlboro Houses.

“I can’t even believe it,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer told reporters of the gift. “I’m so honored.”