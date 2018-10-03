Cops Arrest Teen for Allegedly Attacking, Robbing Victim Inside Bay Ridge Avenue Station

Cops have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a 17-year-old man in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Friday, September 14 at around 8:50 a.m., the suspect — a 15-year-old boy — approached the victim on the northbound R train platform of the Bay Ridge Avenue subway station, and asked him where his phone was. The teen then allegedly began punching the victim, stole his headphones and fled the scene.

The victim received medical treatment. Cops arrested the suspect on Friday, September 21. He was charged with robbery.