Fire in Sunset Park Deli Injures Five, One Seriously

A fire occurred in a Sunset Park deli, leaving five injured.

According to the FDNY, the blaze started on Thursday, October 11 at around 12:52 a.m., at Carolina Deli & Grocery, 57th Street and Sixth Avenue.

An FDNY spokesperson said that the building where the fire occurred has four stories, with residences on the upper floors. The fire started on the first floor, inside the deli.

Three civilians received minor injuries, and one firefighter had a minor injury. Another firefighter sustained serious injuries but they aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

A total of 12 units and over 60 firefighters and personnel responded.

The fire was under control at around 2:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.