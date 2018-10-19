Industry City to Host Annual Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival

Time to enjoy fine wine.

The Landing at Industry City will once again play host to the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Fall Edition.

The event, presented by Citi, will feature a selection of wines and ciders from all over the world, artisanal foods and select lifestyle products and service sponsors, along with light fare including hors d’oeuvres and cheese, bread, and cracker selections, on Saturday, November 10.

“We’re pleased to partner with Citi once again for Brooklyn’s premier fall tasting event,” noted Sam Kimball, founder of New York Wine Events. “Industry City’s fun, industrial-chic setting provides an intriguing backdrop for Brooklyn Crush’s curated selection of diverse wines from around the globe and sumptuous artisanal foods, offering a lively and entertaining wine and culinary experience where guests can meet the makers.”

Tasting tables located throughout the venue will feature diverse selections including bold, jammy, and complex red wines; oaked, steel-aged, buttery and dry white wines, plus some sweet and sparkling varietals.

Old, new and emerging wine regions around the globe will be showcased including France, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, South America, Greece, and more, as well as New York State wines from regions including Long Island Wine Country, the Hudson Valley, Niagara and the Southern Tier.

The tasting event offers a choice of two sessions, 2- 5p.m or 7-10 p.m.

Tickets to the event range from $42-$120, depending on ticket level, and when purchased.

Discount offers are available, including 15 percent savings for groups of 10 or more; New York Wine Events’ Taste VIP program membership benefits including complimentary event tickets and discounts. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend New York Wine Events’ festivals.

The event will take place at Industry City, Building 2, The Landing, 220 36th St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit NewYorkWineEvents.com.