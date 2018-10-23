It was Fun for All at Norwegian Christian Home’s Fall Fair

Scenes from this year’s Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center’s fall fair.

Scandinavian foods and crafts were at the fore during the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center’s annual Fall Fair.

The event, held on Saturday, September 22 at 1250 67th Street, featured a big flea market and estate sale, as well as vendors selling Scandinavian specialties from rosmaling to traditional baked goods.

In addition, attendees had the opportunity to sample such traditional Norwegian cuisine as homemade Norwegian Waffles, lapskaus, pea soup, fish pudding and marzipan cake with apricot filling.

Youngsters enjoyed activities such as face painting and games.

Several raffle drawings were held, and one lucky winner took home the grand prize — a cruise for two with Norwegian Cruise Line.