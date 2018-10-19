Man Struck and Killed While Riding Scooter Along Bensonhurst Street

A 65-year-old man was killed Friday morning while riding a scooter in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, a commercial truck traveling eastbound on 73rd Street collided with the man – who was traveling eastbound on a motorized scooter – while making a right turn on 19th Avenue just before noon on Oct. 19.

The victim, who witnesses say was Asian, was removed to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, who cops say is 49, remained on the scene. At this time, cops say, there appears to be no criminality suspected, though the investigation is still ongoing.