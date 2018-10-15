MTA Employee Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Two Young Girls in Bay Ridge

A police sketch of the suspect in the two incidents.

Police arrested an MTA employee for allegedly exposing himself to two young girls in Bay Ridge.

Cops charge that, on Monday, October 8 at around 4:30 p.m., 28-year-old bus operator Matthew Wohlfahrt was driving a gray Toyota minivan near Ridge Blvd. and 92nd St. when he allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl and her friend, asked the two for directions then exposed himself.

In addition, on Thursday, October 11 at around 4:30 p.m., cops say the suspect was inside a dark-colored SUV at Colonial Rd. and 78th St. when he allegedly asked an 11-year-old girl for directions to McDonald’s. He then allegedly asking her to come inside the car to help him with directions. As the girl got closer, the suspect allegedly exposed himself.

Police add that during the first incident, Wohlfahrt was wearing a MTA hat; in the second, he reportedly was wearing a shirt with an MTA shoulder patch.

Wohlfahrt was apprehended on Saturday, October 13 and has been charged with multiple counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as grand larceny.