No Kids Hurt After Dyker School Bus Crash; Driver Dead After Cardiac Episode

A 63-year-old man driving a school bus with children inside died after losing control of his bus in Dyker Heights.

Police sources say that on Thursday, October 18 at around 7:28 a.m., Dyker Heights resident Kam Po Lau was driving a school bus when he started to have a cardiac episode. The bus — on which seven children ages 10 to 12 were riding — then rolled into a parked car at 71st Street and 12th Avenue.

Lau was alert and conscious when he was rushed by EMS to Maimonides Medical Center, said the police source, who told this paper that Lau died at Maimonides. None of the children was injured.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.