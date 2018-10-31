PHOTOS: Dyker Heights Doubles Down on Frights with Haunting Halloween Displays

One of the impressive Halloween displays seen throughout Dyker Heights.

Trick or treating in Dyker Heights is simply spook-tacular.

There’s no doubt that the southern Brooklyn neighborhood is among the most dedicated in the world when it comes to its decorative holiday displays, though, it’s not all about the ones that start to go up Thanksgiving weekend.

These photos, provided to this paper by local resident Tom Hilton, show Halloween giving the storied “Dyker Heights Lights” — a tradition that draws tourists from across the country, and the globe — a run for its money.

Among the most notable of the haunted displays, Hilton said, is an elaborate animated display on 79th Street just west of the hood’s local firehouse. That exhibit stands tall at 1123 79th Street, the home of longtime local Halloween enthusiast Anthony George.

No stranger to the art of a good scare, George and his labor-of-love — a haunted house experience dubbed “Dyker Frights” – have remained a neighborhood staple for more than a decade now.

The annual Halloween haunt – which has more than 2,000 fans on Facebook – typically runs from mid-September through early November.

“I love Halloween so if it was up to me, it would be up all year,” George told this paper in 2014. With a 2018 display that’s arguably bigger and better than years’ past, it’s clear George is still in that same haunting spirit.