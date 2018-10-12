Police Search for Missing Teen in Bensonhurst Area

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from the Bensonhurst area.

According to the NYPD, 16-year-old Abiam Burke was last seen on Thursday, October 11 at around 3 p.m. inside her home on 74th Street between 17th and 18th Avenues.

Burke is described as a Hispanic female, 5’6″ and 120 pounds, full figured, with a light complexion and long, straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jeans, a pink shirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.