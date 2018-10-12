Sunset Park Fire Destroys Apartment; Victims Seek Help

A blaze occurred inside an apartment building in Sunset Park in the early morning hours of Weds., Oct. 10, sending several residents, including some young children, to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and destroying one family’s home.

According to authorities, the fire started at around 4:50 a.m. on the second floor of the apartment building, located on 42nd Street between Third and Fourth Avenues.

Madeline Molina, who lives in the apartment where the fire started, awoke to realize that her apartment was on fire. She grabbed her sons and ran out of the four-story building before calling 911.

Reports say that the victim believes the cause of the fire was an electrical outlet.

A family of five was also evacuated from a fourth floor apartment. A 34-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, and three children, ages 12, 10 and four, were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and were taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn for further treatment.

Other tenants were also evacuated.

A preliminary investigation by the FDNY determined the fire to be non-suspicious.

“Early yesterday morning, Officers Phan & Yen from the @NYPD72Pct in #Brooklyn responded to a 911 call of a fire in an apartment,” tweeted the 72nd Precinct. “With the help of Officers Vales & Vanweele, they were able to safely evacuate the family through a fire escape! #NYPD protecting.”

The family living in the apartment where the fire started was relocated by theRed Cross.

Following the destruction of their home, a GoFundMe page has been started to help support the family.

“In the middle of the night on October 9th, my sister (Madeline) was awoken in her Sunset Park apartment by the feeling of heat,” the page reads. “She got out of bed to realize her apartment was on fire. Madeline quickly woke her two sons, Sean and Madden and the three managed to escape the apartment. The fire erupted quickly, and destroyed nearly everything in the apartment—clothing, furniture, books, photos, and other beloved items. My family lost all of their prized possessions. Thanks to God, they did not suffer any physical injuries, however, the fire has taken a huge toll on them emotionally and financially. Madeline is currently working with the Red Cross to obtain emergency supplies, however, they have essentially nothing in their possession. Madeline is a single mother who has worked tirelessly to provide for her sons, and now she is left with close to nothing. At this time, I’m kindly asking for assistance to help them get back on their feet. A donation of any kind is highly appreciated and will make a huge difference in their lives… We love you & truly appreciate the ongoing support.”

To donate or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2A6Z3zm.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe/Madeline Molina and son Sean Perez.