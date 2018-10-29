Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Learn More
970x90Ad
Crime

Three Suspects Arrested in Violent Robbery in Bay Ridge

By

ebrooklyn media/Photo by Loudlabs News NYC

The scene after the attack.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a victim in the Bay Ridge area.

Cops charge that on Saturday, October 27 at around 2:45 a.m. near Fifth Avenue and 84th Street, 21-year-old Joseph Padilla, 21-year-old Charles Lopez and 22-year-old Wayne Bennett approached the victim and allegedly punched him in the face, breaking his teeth and cutting him above the right eye.

The three suspects then allegedly took their victim’s sneakers, pants and cellphone.

The three suspects were apprehended at 84th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway. Each of them was charged with robbery in the second and third degrees as well as assault in the second and third degrees.

The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles