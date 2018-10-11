Two Crooks Wanted for Making Thousands of Dollars of Unauthorized Charges on Sunset Parker’s Credit Card

Cops are seeking two men wanted for making thousands of dollars of unauthorized charges on a credit card belonging to a Sunset Park resident.



According to authorities, on Sunday, September 2 at around 8 p.m., a 31-year-old man reported to cops in the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park that two credit cards had been taken from him at some prior time.

The victim made the report after discovering that the unknown perps had made $5,120 of purchases with one card on August 22 at Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan. In addition, according to the victim, another $8,470 worth of charges had been made at several other stores, one of them being an Apple Store in Downtown Brooklyn, between August 22 and September 1 with the second credit card.

Two unknown perps were observed using the credit cards to make the unauthorized transactions.

One of the suspects is described by police as an Asian man with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

The second suspect is also described as an Asian man. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.



All calls are strictly confidential.