VIDEO: Cops Seek Man Wanted in Attempted Burglary in Bay Ridge

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a burglary in the Bay Ridge area.

Authorities say that on Wednesday, September 19 at around 12:15 p.m., a 36-year-old woman discovered an unknown crook holding a bag containing things belonging to her, when she went down to the basement of her home near 79th Street and Fifth Avenue. The burglar then fled on foot. The woman chased him and was able to get the bag back.

The suspect is described by cops as a black male in his ‘20s. He was last seen wearing a dark hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.