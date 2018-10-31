VIDEO: Cops Seek Three Men in Attack and Robbery of 19-Year-Old in Sunset Park

Cops are looking for three men that attacked and robbed a 19-year-old male at knifepoint in Sunset Park.

Authorities say that on Monday, Oct. 8 at around 2 p.m., the victim was walking along 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues when the three suspects came from behind, pushed him to the ground, and punched and kicked him. One of the attackers then cut the straps off the victim’s book bag with a knife, and stole it. The three then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where he was treated and released.

Police describe all three suspects as male Hispanics in their late teens.

One of them is described as having a medium complexion and thin build, and around 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having a dark complexion and thin build, and also being around 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

The third suspect is described as having a light complexion and thin build, with medium length braids, and also being around 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, blue and white sneakers, and glasses.

