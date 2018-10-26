VIDEO: Two Suspects Wanted for Attack, Robbery in Sunset Park

Cops are looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery in the Sunset Park area.

According to authorities, on Monday, October 14 at around 11:50 p.m., one of the perps attacked a 27-year-old man from behind, hitting him in the head with a hammer. The two crooks then stole his backpack and two iPhones, which fell on the floor following the attack.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police describe one of the suspects as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years-old. He was seen wearing a black sweater, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The other suspect’s gender is unknown; that suspect is also believed to be 25-30 years old and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers, and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.