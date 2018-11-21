20,000-Square-Foot Japan Village Coming to Industry City

Industry City is adding more diversity to its growing list of eateries.

On Sat., Nov. 24, the massive waterfront complex will officially welcome Japan Village, a 20,000-square-foot authentic Japanese marketplace featuring a specialty grocer, food stalls, a Japanese pub/restaurant/cocktail bar known as an izakaya, and a liquor store.

Owners Tony and Takuya Yoshida said they want to provide visitors with an authentic and traditional Japanese village square experience.

“Our goal is to share everything we love about Japan with our local community in a fun and authentic way,” said Tony Yoshida. “Working with Industry City allows us to provide a space where anyone can immerse themselves in Japanese culture through traditional foods, interactive seminars, and family-friendly events. We want to further spread the culture here and highlight all 47 of Japan’s prefectures, especially ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Among the highlights of the village will be a grocery called Sunrise Market; the food stalls with a variety of authentic Japanese vendors; Izakaya restaurant and cocktail bar Wakuwaku; and Japanese liquor store Kuraichi.

The new village is joining the roster of food-related businesses at Industry City that includes Burger Joint, Avocaderia, Ends Meat, Blue Marble Ice Cream, Ninja Bubble Tea, One Girl Cookie, Table87 Coal Oven Pizza, Li-Lac Chocolates, Frying Pan Brooklyn, Moore Brothers Wine, Brooklyn Kura and Filament at the Landing.

Other members of Industry City’s increasingly global culinary scene include Shanghainese street food from Yaso Tangbao, family-style Thai food from Bangkok B.A.R., Korean comfort food from Ejen, traditional Mexican dishes from Taco Mix, authentic Turkish-German street food from Kotti Berliner Doner Kebab, and traditional Belgian pastries from Colson Patisserie.

Director of Development at Industry City Jim Somoza is pleased with the latest addition.

“As Industry City’s biggest foodie, it’s amazing to be part of developing a campus that’s exploding with opportunities for people to experience authentic cuisines from all over the world,” he said. “Japan Village will offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity for people to immerse themselves in Japanese food and culture and all from the mind of one of the City’s pioneers in hospitality, Tony Yoshida.”

According to Industry City, Sunrise Market will include a tofu market with homemade tofu, yuba and soymilk. The Japanese butcher shop operated by Japan Premium Beef will feature wagyu and washugyu beef. At the seafood market, shoppers can purchase fresh sushi and seafood.

Wakuwaku will serve Japanese tapas, from grilled chicken skewers, to sashimi, to gyoza dumplings, and additional eats paired with specialty beverages. The cocktail bar will serve local craft beers and specialty cocktails. Japan Village’s liquor store, Kuraichi, will exclusively feature alcohol from Japan with a focus on sake, Japanese whisky and wine.

The food stalls will feature 11 vendors, including Obentoyasan, Café Japon, Mika N’ Momo, Hachi, Setagaya, Gohei, Moriya, Shokusaido, Brooklyn Steak & Lobster and Omakase Sushi.

Japan Village, 934 Third Avenue, will be open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily.