Assemblymember Colton Hosts Annual Halloween Candy Giveaway

Tricks and treats!

Assemblymember William Colton, who represents Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights, held his annual Halloween candy giveaway on Weds., Oct. 31, at his community office, 155 Kings Highway.

Colton hosted the event along with 47th District Leader Nancy Tong. In total, 600 bags of candy were distributed to children dressed up in their favorite costumes along with Halloween safety tips for adults.

“For the past few years, my office has been hosting candy distribution for the children in the neighborhood,” said Colton. “I know that it’s a lot of fun for kids, which makes me extremely happy. It is very important to keep our community united no matter what your background is.”

“I hope that an event like this brought a positive attitude in parents and happiness for all kids,” added Tong. “As a kid, I absolutely loved Halloween and hope that everyone had a joyful, safe and happy Halloween.”