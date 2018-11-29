BRCC Announces 66th Annual Halloween Art Contest Winners

The Bay Ridge Community Council (BRCC) announced the winners of its 66th annual Halloween window-painting contest on Tues., Nov. 27 at a ceremony held at Fort Hamilton High School during which students from grades four to 12 were awarded prizes for their creative artwork depicting scary ghosts, goblins, monsters, witches and haunted houses.

Bay Ridge Community Council President Ralph Succar welcomed guests and thanked Fort Hamilton High School for hosting the event. He also thanked all the teachers, students and their families for all their support. “Coming here tonight you are a winner,” Succar said. “This should be a night you will remember for the rest of yours lives. You have done something that everyone admires and enjoys.”

The event was organized by Maria Makrinos, Joanna Succar and other members of the BRCC including Barbara Vellucci, Arlene Jablonski, Katherine Khatari, Robert Kassenbrock, Rosanne Miller, Janet Gounis and Ted General.

In all, the BRCC awarded 510 students from public, private and parochial schools for artwork that decorated windows of businesses along shopping strips in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst.

There were 250 gold prizes, and 177 silver and 83 shining bronze medals given out along with certificates, gifts of art supplies and cash, and refreshments for all.

Among this year’s honorees were students from District 20 Intermediate School 30, Public Schools 102, 104, 112, 127, 170, 176, 186, 204, 229 and 506;

Junior High Schools 201, 227 and 259; Dimitrios & Georgia Kaloidis Parochial School; Leif Ericson Day School; Lutheran Elementary School; St. Anselm Catholic Academy, St. Patrick Catholic Academy and Visitation Academy.

High schools that participated included Fort Hamilton High School, High School of Telecommunications, New Utrecht High School, Adelphi Academy, Bay Ridge Prep and Fontbonne Hall Academy.

The Guild for Exceptional Children was represented by award-winner Diane Brosnan, who attended with her aunt Maureen Legoff and uncle Robert Legoff.

“Who said that bringing together over 350 artists, their teachers and parents wouldn’t be a great evening?” Makrinos told this paper. “In addition to the medals and certificates they received from the BRCC, they won art supplies to begin planning for next year’s event. This is one event that a village of neighbors enjoys to see, participate in and reward.”